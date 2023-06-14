Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 5.7 %

DRTS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 25,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,295. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $295.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

