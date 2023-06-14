Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the May 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 5.7 %
DRTS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 25,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,295. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $295.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
About Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.