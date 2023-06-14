Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,340,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.04% of Alphatec worth $13,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 859.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 435,693 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 392,635 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 327.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 350,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at $18,767,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at $18,767,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,803,402 shares of company stock worth $26,911,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Up 2.3 %

ATEC opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.