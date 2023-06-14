Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 96,753 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

