Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,760,145 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,145 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for about 6.1% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 6.61% of Western Midstream Partners worth $683,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.18.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 72.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.