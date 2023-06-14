Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 31,123 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $38,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.