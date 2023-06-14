Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 96,753 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

