Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

