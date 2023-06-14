Alps Advisors Inc. Has $166.07 Million Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Genesis Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 13.27% of Genesis Energy worth $166,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -248.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

