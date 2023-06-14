Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 67,166 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,166 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $30,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

