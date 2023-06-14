Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 67,166 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,166 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $30,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.