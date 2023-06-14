Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Sells 166,568 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,568 shares during the quarter. Daktronics comprises approximately 3.3% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 1,231.4% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,241,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 335,788 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Daktronics by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 473,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 254,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $303.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAKT. TheStreet raised Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

