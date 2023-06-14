Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $26,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

MO opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.