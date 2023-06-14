Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 113,223 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,418 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 113,223 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 0.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after acquiring an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in EOG Resources by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,497,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $582,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.