Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 6,935 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 52.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,539,951.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,859 shares of company stock valued at $598,037. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.9 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.