Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alumina Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:AWCMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 1,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWCMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

