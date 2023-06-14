Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.70.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

