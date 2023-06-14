Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Sells $3,042,747.80 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ameren Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE AEE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.83. 1,344,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameren (AEE)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.