Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Sells $3,042,747.80 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ameren Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AEE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.83. 1,344,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

