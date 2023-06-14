American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) is Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,773 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 11.21% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KORP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1,625.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,934,000.

NYSEARCA KORP opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

