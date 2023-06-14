American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Trading Up 0.7%

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.94. Approximately 5,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGA. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

