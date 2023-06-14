American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 17,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,460. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
