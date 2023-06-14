Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 14th (AML, BLDP, CGS, DAL, DOO, EIF, HWDJF, HWDN, MAB, MBPFF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 14th:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 300 ($3.75). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $5.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Castings (LON:CGS)

had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 530 ($6.63) to GBX 550 ($6.88). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.38). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from C$179.00 to C$187.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$65.00.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 755 ($9.45).

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 755 ($9.45). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.44). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.44).

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 117 ($1.46) to GBX 123 ($1.54). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($32.53) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($32.53) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79).

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$44.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $156.00 to $158.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$44.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.