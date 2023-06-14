Analysts Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $82.93

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,145,000 after buying an additional 1,121,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth $40,036,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter worth $37,580,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,830,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.12.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

