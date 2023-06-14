Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price at $19.09

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 3,921,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $19,009,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

