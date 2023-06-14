Analysts Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target at $22.17

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Barclays raised Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

About Klépierre

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping centers, combines expertise in terms of development, rental management and asset management. The company's portfolio is estimated at 19.8 billion as of December 31, 2022, and includes major shopping centers in more than 10 countries in continental Europe, which welcome hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.