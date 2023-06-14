Analysts Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

OPAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.