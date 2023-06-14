Analysts Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target at $13.00

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

OPAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.