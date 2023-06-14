Analysts Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target at $30.29

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.