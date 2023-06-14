Analysts Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Price Target at $153.36

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -162.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $153.02.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,168 shares of company stock worth $16,288,201. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $2,188,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.