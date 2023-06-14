Analysts Set Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) PT at $28.63

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

UMGNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Universal Music Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Universal Music Group to €24.30 ($26.13) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of UMGNF opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

