AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 97435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter. AnalytixInsight had a negative return on equity of 42.72% and a negative net margin of 243.51%.

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

