Analyzing Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Par Pacific and Groove Botanicals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 3 4 0 2.57 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Par Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 29.59%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific 9.65% 108.48% 19.74% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Par Pacific and Groove Botanicals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $7.66 billion 0.19 $364.19 million $12.27 1.91 Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. focuses on developing EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

