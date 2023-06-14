Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Andretti Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WNNR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,757. Andretti Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Institutional Trading of Andretti Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNNR. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Andretti Acquisition by 1,536.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 737,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 692,162 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

