Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 0.8% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

