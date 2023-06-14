Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Takes Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,205,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after acquiring an additional 482,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2,793.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 42,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $355.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.49%. Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.