Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up to $32.95

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.95, but opened at $36.09. Anterix shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 26,685 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Anterix Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $658.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

Anterix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 503,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

See Also

