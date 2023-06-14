Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,918. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

