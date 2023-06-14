Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

AIF stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $13.45.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

