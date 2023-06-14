Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) PT Raised to $38.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.65). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 374,046 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

