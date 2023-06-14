Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.22

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 3743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$759.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

