AQR Arbitrage LLC Decreases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

AQR Arbitrage LLC decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,446 shares during the period. TEGNA makes up about 0.6% of AQR Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.53% of TEGNA worth $25,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 27,586.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.60. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

