AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $7.37 Million Holdings in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 3.01% of NorthView Acquisition worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAC. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,940,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 259,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,550,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,463,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

NorthView Acquisition stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.75.

About NorthView Acquisition

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

