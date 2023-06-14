AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases 787,000 Shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) by 325.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,029,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787,000 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 1,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 847.5% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000.

Get JAWS Hurricane Acquisition alerts:

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HCNE opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.70.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.