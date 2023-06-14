AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 648,097 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $137,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

COP opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

