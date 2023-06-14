AQR Capital Management LLC Has $121.67 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348,835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Robert Half International worth $121,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Robert Half International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RHI opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

