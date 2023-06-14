AQR Capital Management LLC Has $152.05 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298,626 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $152,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

