AQR Capital Management LLC Has $333.58 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,168,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,734,964 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $333,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $28,443,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,202.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.