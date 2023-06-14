AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 227,975 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,975 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The Cigna Group worth $195,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $272.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.25.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

