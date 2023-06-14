AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 34,081 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $115,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Shares of TMO opened at $526.05 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $542.64 and its 200-day moving average is $554.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

