ARAW Price Reaches $0.0448 on Major Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 54.9% lower against the US dollar. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $89.21 million and $2.41 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ARAW

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.04486536 USD and is up 9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $5,012,581.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

