Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 56,512 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FOCT opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.