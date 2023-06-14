Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.55% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 765,529 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 567.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 300,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 211,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

